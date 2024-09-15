Abassi Boston arrested on gun, ammunition charge

CHRISTIANSTED — The execution of a search warrant allowed police to seize an illegal gun and ammunition from a man in La Grande Princess this week, authorities said.

Abassi Boston, 26, was arrested and charged with carrying of firearms openly or concealed and possession of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, when members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operations Bureau “executed a search warrant at a residence in La Grande Princess in reference to another matter,” according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Abassi Boston, 26, of St. Croix.

While executing the search warrant, a firearm and ammunition was found in and around the home of Abassi Boston, police said.

The firearm was discovered outside the residence after the officers heard the window open

and saw Boston in the window as he was closing it, according to police.

When they approached the dwelling, the firearm was seen in plain sight under the window. Inside yielded a holster on the bed and multiple loaded magazines which were collected into evidence, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

A firearm record check was made and showed that Boston does not have a license to carry a

firearm or possess ammunition in this territory, according to Chichester.

Boston was advised of his Miranda Rights and taken into official custody based on the charges above. He was booked and processed.

Bail for Boston was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Boston is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.