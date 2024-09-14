Argument with man in golf cart over spying leads to beating with a stick

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was arrested Thursday morning Sunday night after a man accused the victim of spying on him and then beat him with a piece of mahogany wood.

Akeebo Thomas, 50, of Charlotte Amalie, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, simple assault and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The male victim in this matter reported being at Paul M. Pearson Gardens, when he was approached by a man who asked him, whether he had an issue with anyone in the area, according to the VIPD.

Akebo Thomas interrupted and accused the victim of passing by frequently, watching him, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Akeebo Thomas, 50, of Paul M. Pearson Gardens in St. Thomas.

The victim denied the accusation, asserting that he did not know what Thomas was talking about, according to police.

Thomas then threatened to slap the victim the “next time” he looks at him, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

“The victim reportedly left the area in a golf cart, with Thomas and the other male following behind on foot,” Dratte said. “Thomas retrieved a piece of mahogany wood and began striking the victim repeatedly, causing injuries.”



On Thursday, September 12, 2024, Thomas surrendered to detectives without incident, after being informed that he was wanted by police.

Bail for Thomas was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail pending further court action.



Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 911, or Detective Yordona LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5577.

Citizens may also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppersvi.org or P3Tips