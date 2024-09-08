Cadaver dogs find missing man from Magens Bay tour in St. Thomas?

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The St. Thomas Rescue Team, VIPD officers, community volunteers and cadaver dogs flown in from Central Florida, all assisted in the search and rescue efforts on Magens Bay today.

A search and rescue team discovered a partially decomposed body of a male lying in some thick brush on one of the trails of Magens Bay Beach at 2:45 p.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Kevin Highfield, 61, of St. Thomas, was last seen as he was scheduled to be on a tour of Magens Bay on Wednesday, according to the VIPD.

The St. Thomas-St. John coroner at Magens Bay beach in St. Thomas. (VIPD photo)

“The identity of the male is unknown at this time and the cause of death in also unknown pending an autopsy,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

This case is still a mystery to police. It is currently being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone having any information about this incident please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.