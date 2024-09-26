Collapsed sewer line causes manhole to overflow near Norre Gade-Moravian School

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A collapsed sewer line caused a manhole to overflow in the Norre Gade/Moravian School area of St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority said this afternoon.

VIWMA urged residents to avoid standing water in the affected area and any other area of disruption.

“The VIWMA is working to address the necessary repairs and thanks the community for its patience,” it said. “We understand the inconvenience this may cause and rely on your cooperation as we resolve this matter.”

To report emergencies, including dislodged and backed-up manholes, illegal dumping, sewage overflows, or service interruptions, please contact the Division of Wastewater at 340-715-9151 or Communications Management at communications@viwma.org.