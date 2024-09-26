Ja’haile Clendinen fatally shot in Sugar Estate

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was fatally shot in Sugar Estate late Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Ja’haile Clendinen, 21, was positively identified by a family member as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired near First Street at about 5:52 p.m., according to the VIPD.

REST IN PEACE: Ja’haile Clendinen, 21, of St. Thomas.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive male had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Emergency Medical Technicians also arrived at the scene and checked Clendinen for vital signs.

But at 6:08 p.m., Clendinen was officially pronounced dead at the scene.

The VIPD’s Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this homicide.

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects involved in the shooting.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Individuals can contact the Virgin Islands Police Department directly at 340-774-2211. You can also contact the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-714-9823 or 340-714-9829. You can also call Crime Stoppers USVI anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.