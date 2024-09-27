Education says it taking school kitchen staff’s health concerns seriously

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) recognizes the concerns raised on Thursday, September 26, 2024, by the kitchen staff and a segment of teachers at Lockhart K-8 School. In response, Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington, Insular Superintendent Stefan Jürgen, and Executive Director of the Bureau of School Construction and Maintenance (BSCM) Craig Benjamin visited the campus to meet directly with the kitchen staff, members of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), and President Leontyne Jones, alongside her building representatives stationed at the school.

VIDE leadership continues to advocate for strong partnerships with all Unions, maintaining open lines of communication to ensure matters are discussed transparently and addressed effectively. This commitment ensures that all stakeholders’ concerns are heard, and solutions are implemented in a timely and efficient manner.

The VIDE and the BSCM remain steadfast in prioritizing the well-being of faculty, staff, and students. Specific concerns surrounding heat in common areas, including the kitchen, are being actively addressed. As previously shared by the BSCM, the new AC unit for the Lockhart K-8 School kitchen has already arrived on the island, and installation is scheduled to take place within two weeks.

In the interim, an alternative plan has been developed and coordinated to provide some immediate heat relief for the kitchen staff and the use of the nearby Charlotte Amalie High School kitchen for meal preparation. This ensures that meals will continue to be prepared and served to students for breakfast and lunch without interruption.

We appreciate the patience and cooperation of the Lockhart K-8 community as we work together to create a comfortable and safe environment for everyone.