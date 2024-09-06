Help police find Kevin Highfield missing from a tour of Magens Bay on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help this afternoon to find a St. Thomas man who has been missing for two days.

Kevin Highfield, 61, was last seen on St. Thomas on Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began when a concerned citizen contacted 911 dispatchers at 5:07 p.m. Thursday to say that his friend Highfield was missing, according to the VIPD.

“The citizen reported his friend, identified as 61-year-old Kevin Highfield, was scheduled to go on an 11:00 a.m. (Wednesday) tour through one of the many trails of Magens Bay in St. Thomas,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “However Mr. Highfield was never seen on the tour.”



Highfield’s silver Toyota Tacoma truck was observed parked at the western end of Magens Bay, according to Dratte.



Highfield is described as Black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.



This case is currently being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit.



Anyone having any information about this incident please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449.

