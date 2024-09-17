Road rage incident began with hit-and-run collision in Hull Bay

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man appeared at the Mariel Newton Command on August 28, 2024 to report that he was assaulted and that his cellular device (valued at

$1,000.00) was taken by the assailant.

Clyde Rawlins, 36, was arrested and charged with grand larceny, first-degree robbery, simple assault,

and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The victim said that he used his cellular device to snap a photo of Clyde Rawlin’s license plate number, following a hit and run auto collision, which occurred weeks prior in the area of Hull Bay, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Clyde Rawlins, 36, of St. Thomas

The victim stated that Rawlins denied the allegation; but, Rawlins became enraged and struck him repeatedly about the head and body, causing injuries, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“Rawlins then took the victim’s mobile device and refused to return it,” Chichester added.

Bail for Rawlins was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Anyone having information about this incident is encouraged to call 911, or Detective Yordona LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 extension 5577.

Citizens can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477,

crimestoppersvi.org or P3Tips.com