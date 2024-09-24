St. Croix man arrested for allegedly burglarizing Hannah’s Rest laundromat

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man is facing charges in connection to the burglary of a Hannah’s Rest laundromat after police reviewed the business’ video surveillance.

Isaiah Moore, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 9:00 a.m. onn November 9, 2022, when 911 dispatchers got a report of a burglary at Twin City Laundromat in Hannah’s Rest, according to the VIPD.

“Investigation revealed that Isaiah Moore broke into Twin City Laundromat and stole money and other items,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “During this investigation, surveillance footage was obtained to support Isaiah Moore’s theft.”

VIPD mug shot of Isaiah Moore, 25, of St. Croix.

The matter was immediately assigned to a detective in the Criminal Investigation Bureau, police said.

An arrest warrant for Moore was sought, obtained, and signed by the Virgin Islands Superior Court, according to police.

On September 20, 2024, Moore was apprehended by members of the Criminal Investigation

Bureau and taken into custody without incident based on the charge above.

Moore was transported to the Police Administrative Building, where he was booked, processed and read his Miranda Rights.

Bail for Moore was set at $5,500. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.