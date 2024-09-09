St. Thomas woman facing assault charge after alleged attack

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas woman is facing charges after an altercation in which another woman was allegedly attacked.

Tianiq Walters, 21, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. today and charged with third-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

According to the victim in this matter, after she and Tianiq Walters discovered that they were dating the same man, Walters attacked her and strangled her, constricting her breathing and causing her to fall in and out of consciousness, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

VIPD mug shot of Tianiq Walters, 21, of St. Thomas.

“A physical altercation between the victim and Walters followed, which resulted in the victim sustaining an abrasion and minor contusions to her neck, during the confrontation,” Chichester said.

Walters surrendered herself to officers today without incident, after being advised by detectives

that she was a wanted person.

Bail for Walters was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, Walters was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jai.

Walters is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone having information pertinent to this incident is encouraged to call 911, or Detective

Yordona LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 extension 5577.

Citizens may also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477,

crimestoppersvi.org or P3Tips.com.