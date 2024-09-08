Teen charged with stealing $500 worth of items from Cost-U-Less

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix teenager was charged with stealing more than $500 worth of items from Cost-U-Less, authorities said.

Luis Anthony Noel, 19, was arrested and charged with grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on May 1, 2024, when a 911 dispatcher got a report of a theft at Cost U Less, according to the VIPD.

“Upon the arrival of the investigator assigned to this matter, it was disclosed that Luis A. Noel and his co-conspirators entered Cost-U-Less and stole merchandise worth over $500.00,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

VIPD mug shot of Luis Anthony Noel, 19, of St. Croix.

The case was filed at the Attorney General’s office and thereafter, an arrest warrant was

issued on September 3, 2024, according to Chichester.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau took Noel into official custody for grand larceny on September 6.

Noel was booked and processed at the Mars Hill headquarters. His bail was set at $20,000.00.

Unable to post bail, Noel was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Noel is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court tomorrow.