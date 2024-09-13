Tropical Depression 7 could become tropical storm, but will ‘struggle,’ NHC says

MIAMI — As Tropical Depression Seven continues to pull away from the Cabo Verde Islands and linger in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center says a tropical storm could form, but struggles are likely ahead.

TD7 is currently 955 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1007 mb.

A turn towards the west is expected tonight, and the system is forecast to slow down throughout the weekend.

According to the NHC, the depression could become a tropical storm today, but little change in strength overall is anticipated throughout the weekend.

It’s possible for TD7 to become a tropical storm, weaken, then strengthen again.

In addition to TD7, the NHC is tracking more disturbances in the tropics.

While it’s too early to know the exact path or intensity of this system, the V.I. Freep‘s weather team is keeping a close eye on it

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eptxq9vZrw