VIWMA and DPW remove dumped tires from Concordia bin site

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) would like to thank

the Department of Public Works (DPW) and our VIWMA team for mobilizing the manpower and

equipment to remove illegally dumped tires from St. Croix’s Estate Concordia bin site.

Illegal Dumping is a crime in the Virgin Islands and is punishable by citations, fines up to $1,000 per

violation and/or 180 days imprisonment.

Remember to properly dispose of your tires and return them to the auto/tire dealers where you purchased them.

The VIWMA has installed cameras at our bin sites, and we will continue to monitor this situation and will issue citations for illegal disposal of tires.

We are urging the offending businesses and individuals to think about the negative effect your illegal actions are having on the local environment.

If you see tires being illegally dumped, contact the VIWMA Enforcement Division at 340-712-4962.

For more information, contact the Division of Education and Communications Management at 340-474-2811 or email communications@viwma.org.