Hasani Parris killed in Hospital Ground shooting

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands Police are investigating a shooting that left 27-year-old Hasani Parris dead on St. Thomas Wednesday morning.

The homicide occurred at about 11:30 a.m., when the ShotSpotter detection system reported multiple shots fired in the area of Hospital Ground, according to police.

Officers responded and found Parris lying in the roadway with at least one gunshot wound to his body.

REST IN PEACE: Hasani Parris, 27, of Hospital Ground, St. Thomas.

Emergency medical technicians, who were on scene, concluded that he did not have any vital signs, and Parris was identified by his next of kin.

The death marks the 35th homicide in the territory so far this year, including 19 on St. Thomas and 16 on St. Croix.

Anyone with information about the shooting or other crimes is urged to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.