Police investigating school bus accident on St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) reported that a school bus accident occurred near Whim Ballpark in Frederiksted on Wednesday afternoon.

“The bus was transporting students home from St. Croix Educational Complex High School,” Education said.

“The bus was struck by another vehicle, resulting in slight damage to the bus.”

Following the school bus accident, no injuries to students were reported, according to Education.

“Some students independently exited the bus and left the scene after the incident,” Education said. “Emergency services were contacted via 911 to assess the situation.”

An active investigation is currently underway, with VIDE officials working closely with the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) and the bus company to gather additional details.

An official incident report is expected soon.

“We urge the public to stay tuned to official VIDE platforms for accurate and timely updates regarding

this incident,” Education said.