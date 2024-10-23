MSC Cruises cancels repositioning voyage in 2025

MIAMI — MSC Cruises is canceling a repositioning voyage that was scheduled to take place onboard the MSC Euribia on April 5, 2025.

Completing a winter deployment in the Middle East, the LNG-powered ship was scheduled to offer a 28-night cruise linking Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Kiel in Germany.

According to sources in Europe, the itinerary, which featured a transit of the Suez Canal, was canceled due to safety concerns in the Red Sea area.

The cruise was also scheduled to visit destinations in Qatar, Oman, Jordan and Egypt before arriving in Europe. On its way to Germany, the itinerary featured ports of call in Italy, Spain, France and England.

The MSC Euribia is now expected to sail to Northern Europe with no guests onboard, sailing around Africa before kicking off its summer program in the region.

Between early May and mid-October, the 2023-built vessel is scheduled to offer seven-night cruises to the Norwegian Fjords and Denmark, sailing from Kiel.

During the 2024-25 winter cruise season, the MSC Euribia will offer a series of week-long cruises in the Middle East.

With multiple embarkation ports, the ship’s regular itinerary visits Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Sir Bani Yas, and Bahrain.

In related news, MSC Cruises recently cancelled a repositioning cruise onboard the MSC Musica that was scheduled to transit the Red Sea as well.

Concluding its winter program in South Africa, the 2006-built vessel was scheduled to offer a 24-night cruise to the Mediterranean.

Departing from Durban on April 2, 2025, the itinerary featured visits to destinations in the Indian Ocean and Europe before arriving in Genoa.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the cruise was cancelled due to operational reasons affecting the deployment of the MSC Musica.

“We understand that this may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely apologize for the disappointment this may cause,” the company said at the time.

