Norre Gade sewer line repairs begin today in St. Thomas, VIWMA says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) advises the public on a collapsed 140-foot wastewater sewer line near the Norre Gade/Moravian School area.

Repairs are scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, 2024, throughout the weekend.

The westbound lane will be closed to vehicular traffic to ensure the safety of the working crew and pedestrian traffic.

“Please traverse this area with extreme caution and avoid all standing water,” VIWMA said. “Also, adhere to safety precautions, including traffic control devices and signage. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and rely on your cooperation as we resolve this matter.”

To report emergencies, including dislodged and backed-up manholes, sewage overflows, or service interruptions, please call the Division of Wastewater at 340-715-9151 or 340-513-0255.

For more information, you can contact the Division of Communications Management at [email protected].