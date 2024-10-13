Police investigating shooting death near tequila bar in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a Main Street bar in St. Thomas early this morning, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began about 3:05 a.m., when 911 dispatchers were alerted by the Shot Spotter detection system that multiple gunshots were fired on Kronprindsens Gade in St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

Responding officers traveled to the area of the Agave Mexican Restaurant and discovered one male who had sustained several gunshot wounds about his body, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said today.

Emergency Medical Technician “made contact with the unresponsive black male and concluded that he did not have any vital signs,” according to Chichester.

The identity of the male is pending identification by next of kin, she added.

Anyone having any information about this homicide is asked to please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at

340-714-9823, 340-714-9828, 340-714-9829. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).