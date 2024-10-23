Suspect charged in Lorraine Village homicide

FREDERIKSTED — Virgin Islands police quickly arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 35-year-old St. Croix man at Lorraine Village late this morning.

Kertis “Papa” Tonge, 33, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the Virgin Islands Police Department said. Bail for Tonge was set at $1 million.

The suspect is charged for the killing of 35-year-old Quanza Heath, according to the VIPD.

The case began at 11:46 a.m., when a concerned citizen called 911 to report “multiple” shots fired at Lorraine Village, police said earlier.

VIPD mug shot of Kertis “Papa” Tonge, 33, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Responding officers found Quanza with multiple gunshot wounds and rushed him to the Juan F. Luis Hospital for emergency medical treatment, according to police.

Quanza ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the Estate Diamond Ruby hospital, police said.

Tonge was unable to post $1 million bail and was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court..

In March of 2023, police issued a wanted poster for Tongue for “first-degree reckless endangerment,” according to police records.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to please contact 911, the Major Crimes Unit at

340-642-9449 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).