Health Department conducts 2024 Youth Risk Behavior Survey

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Health in partnership with the Northeast & Caribbean Mental Health Technology Transfer Center and the University of the Virgin Islands’ Caribbean Exploratory Research Center recently completed the USVI 2024 Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

The survey was administered throughout the month of October at public, private and parochial schools territory-wide, with students in grades 7–12 grades, to gather critical data on youth health behaviors.

“The Youth Risk Behavior Survey provides us with essential insights into the health challenges faced by our young people,” Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion emphasizing the importance of the initiative. “This data will guide our efforts to develop targeted health programs that address their needs and promote well-being in our communities. We thank all participants and stakeholders for their invaluable contributions to this survey.”

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, a national initiative designed to track health trends among adolescents. The survey focuses on behaviors that affect adolescent health and can provide valuable insights into areas such as violence, substance use, sexual health, nutrition, physical activity, and mental well-being.

Key topics covered in the USVI survey included:

Behaviors that contribute to unintentional injuries and violence

Sexual behaviors related to unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases (including HIV)

Alcohol and drug use

Tobacco use

Unhealthy dietary behaviors

Inadequate physical activity

Participation in the survey was voluntary with parental consent, and all responses were anonymous. No names or identifying information were collected, ensuring that students’ privacy is protected. The survey took approximately 35 minutes to complete and was administered in schools during regular hours. If a student chose not to answer certain questions or decided to stop taking the survey at any time, they did so without penalty.

Deputy Commissioner for Behavioral Health Renan Steele also highlighted the survey’s role in planning efforts leading to increased mental wellness in our youth.

“With rising concerns about adolescent mental health, having up-to-date, accurate data is more critical than ever,” Steele said. “This survey gives us a clearer picture of the behavioral health needs of our youth and allows us to prioritize initiatives that support their mental and emotional health.”

The data collected from the survey is being compiled and will be used to inform local policymaking and guide resource allocation to improve public health programs and initiatives targeting adolescent health. It will heighten the awareness of the leaders in our government to local, national and global healthcare trends.

Parents and guardians who supported this survey enabled the VI Department of Health and local service agencies to collect accurate and relevant information that can guide health interventions, address disparities, and enhance the well-being of future generations,” said Gesil Ramos, Director of the Division of Behavioral Health.

This survey is sponsored by the University of the Virgin Islands, Rutgers University, Columbia University, and the USVI Department of Health’s Divisions of Behavioral Health and Maternal and Child Health and Children with Special Needs Program, as well as the Department of Education’s USVI Division of Student Services.