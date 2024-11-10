Officer ambushed, shot when leaving a residence at Concordia Manor

FREDERIKSTED — An off-duty police officer was injured after being shot while leaving a Concordia Manor residence early this morning.

The case began at 2:02 a.m., when a 911 dispatcher got a report from St. Croix hospital staff that a gunshot

victim had walked into the Emergency Room seeking medical assistance, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Detectives arriving at the Juan F. Luis Hospital soon learned that the gunshot victim was an off-duty law

enforcement officer who was leaving Concordia Manor when someone fired upon his vehicle, subsequently striking him in the upper body, according to the VIPD.

“The officer stated that he heard a shot, saw a hole in his windshield, then immediately felt pain in

his left shoulder and realized that he was shot,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “He drove himself to the hospital where he received medical treatment for a single gunshot wound to his left shoulder area and is slated to be released.”

The officer’s vehicle was carefully processed and photographed for possible evidence, according to Chichester.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 911,

the CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).