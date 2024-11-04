Police investigating man who died in a pool of blood at St. Thomas guest house

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man was found dying in a pool of blood at a St. Thomas guest house on Sunday.

The case began when concerned citizens called 911 dispatchers to report “what appeared to be blood on the ground to the exterior of one of the rooms at the former Embers Guest House,” the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Responding officers discovered “a black male lying on a bed who appeared to be bleeding from the head area,’ according to the VIPD.

“The male still had signs of life and was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The male subsequently succumbed to his injury, and he was pronounced deceased by the Emergency Room’s physician.”

The male has not been identified at this time pending notification of kin, according to Chichester.

The St. Thomas-St. John Medical Examiner’s office will perform at autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.