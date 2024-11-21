Routine traffic stop leads to man’s arrest on illegal gun, ammunition charges

FREDERIKSTED — A man was arrested on St. Croix after police pulled him over during a traffic stop on the Queen Mary Highway and discovered an illegal weapon, ammunition and drugs in his vehicle.

Floyd Stevens was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

According to court documents, VIPD officers were on mobile patrol on the afternoon of November 13 when they spotted a silver BMW SUV traveling east on the Queen Mary Highway, near Karim Service Station in Carlton Gardens in Frederiksted.

VIPD mug shot of Floyd Stevens of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Police say the vehicle was illegally tinted, and did not have a license plate on the front bumper. They decided to conduct a traffic stop, making a U-turn to do so.

The BMW pulled over, with police reportedly observing a “cloud of smoke” escaping as the driver, later identified as Floyd Stevens, rolled down all four windows. Officers describe an interior with several burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain sight, as well as a transparent plastic bag containing what they suspected was marijuana also in plain view.

As Stevens exited the SUV in compliance with the officer’s request, he reportedly clutched a black crossbody bag in his right hand. Police say he was unresponsive to a question about whether there were items – either in the vehicle or the bag — which were of concern to officer safety.

A search of the bag yielded a black handgun, which forensic technicians identified as a .40 caliber “ghost gun” — a weapon with no identifying marks. The gun was loaded with 12 rounds in a 15-round magazine, and one round in the chamber.

Stevens reportedly told police that he did not have a license to possess or carry a firearm or ammunition in the Virgin Islands. A firearms check determined that he did not have a license to carry anywhere in the United States.

The suspect was then arrested and taken into official custody. Bail for Stevens was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

In court on Thursday, Magistrate Venetia Harvey Velazquez found probable cause to uphold all charges against Stevens. She allowed him to post $1,000 of the required bail in cash, with the rest signed as an unsecured bond to secure his release ahead of trial.

The next court appearance for Stevens is scheduled for December 4 at Superior Court in Estate Kingshill.