Scooter driver dead after collision with pickup truck in Morningstar

CHRISTIANSTED — A scooter driver is dead after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on St. Croix Tuesday morning.

Robert A. Serrano, 65, of St. Croix, struck a pickup truck shortly before 7:17 a.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Responding officers traveled to the scene and observed a two-vehicle “major collision” on Northside Road (Route 75) in Estate Morningstar, according to the VIPD.

“The Traffic Investigation Bureau’s preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Toyota Tacoma truck, came to a stop after being flagged down by an individual requesting a ride.” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The operator of the scooter, who was wearing a helmet, collided into the rear of the Tacoma truck

and was transported to Juan F. Luis Hospital, according to Chichester.

When Serrano arrived at the St. Croix hospital, he was immediately pronounced dead by the Emergency Room physician on duty, police said.

This case remains open and under investigation by the Virgin Island Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Bureau in the St. Croix District.