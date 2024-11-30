SOB traffic stop yields illegal gun, ammunition

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man was charged with illegal gun and ammunition possession after a traffic stop earlier this week, authorities said.

Earl Shervington, 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with carrying of a firearm openly or concealed and possession or sale of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

As part of “Operation Set De Tone” the Special Operations Bureau (SOB) Tactical Team conducted a traffic stop on a silver Jeep Cherokee along Queen Mary Highway in the vicinity of the old H&H Tire and

Battery, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Earl Shervington, 36, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

The Jeep Cherokee was observed being operated without a license plate affixed to the front

bumper, police said.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver, Shervington, hastily jumped out of the vehicle and locked it behind him, raising the officers suspicion, according to police.

Based on the driver’s behavior, the officers asked Shervington if he had anything illegal inside his vehicle to declare, police said.

The officers then conducted a K9 search of the vehicle using the K9 Narcotics Detection dog, according to police.

The K9 narcotics detection dog alerted to the presence of narcotics inside of the vehicle, police said.

As the driver, Shervington, opened the vehicle, the officers immediately smelled what appeared to be a strong odor of marijuana emanating from inside of the vehicle, according to police.

Thereafter, a search of Shervington’s vehicle was then conducted by the officers.

“Officers discovered a Glock 23 40 Caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “A loaded 10 rounds capacity magazine was also inside the magazine well and a live round was also chambered. A single 15 rounds capacity magazine was also recovered.”

Shervington was immediately taken into official custody, booked and processed.

Bail for Shervington was set in the amount of $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Shervington is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.