Traffic stop leads to 21-year-old man’s arrest for possession of ‘ghost’ gun, ammunition

CHRISTIANSTED – A St. Croix man was charged with illegal gun and ammunition possession after a traffic stop this week, the Virgin Islands Police Department said today.

Jahnigh Gonsalves, 21, was arrested and charged with carrying of a firearm openly or concealed and possession or sale of ammunition, according to the VIPD.

During “Operation Set De Tone,” the Special Operations Bureau Tactical Team conducted a traffic stop on Hope Road vicinity of Lime Tree Bay Terminals on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Jahnigh Gonsalves, 21, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

A white Ford truck was observed driving without a license plate affixed to the front bumper of the vehicle, according to police.

As the Officers approached the vehicle, they immediately smelled what appeared to be a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said.

While talking to the driver, he began to reach for a bag that was on the front passenger’s seat and attempted

to drive off from the traffic stop, according to police.

After ignoring several verbal commands to remove the key from the ignition and step out of the vehicle, the driver, Jahnigh Gonsalves was tactically removed from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs, police said.

“The officers then conducted a search of the truck and discovered a 9mm Ghost Gun with an automatic sear switch,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “A 17-capacity loaded magazine was inserted in the

magazine well of the weapon with a chambered round. A 50 rounds drum was also recovered from inside of the vehicle along with a large quantity of marijuana.”

Gonsalves was immediately taken into official custody, booked and processed.

Bail for Gonsalves was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Gonsalves is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.