St. Croix shooting leaves man seriously wounded; no suspects as of yet

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and seriously injured on St. Croix early this morning.

Gunfire erupted about 2:50 a.m., when 911 dispatchers were notified by ShotSpotter of one round being fired near West Lane, Christiansted in the area of the Watergut Shanty, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

When officers arrived on crime scene, they observed a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the VIPD.

The male was immediately transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital for treatment, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Due to the severity of the injuries the victim sustained, he will be airlifted to the United States mainland for further treatment, according to Chichester.

This case is currently under active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact 911, the CIB tip line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.