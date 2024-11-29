Third suspect in Castle Coakley robbery, assault now in custody

CHRISTIANSTED — The third of six people accused in a violent robbery and assault that occurred in February near Castle Coakley is now in custody, authorities said.

Benjamin Cabret, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle and conspiracy, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Cabret surrendered himself to Territorial Marshals at the Superior Court and police officers took him into custody in Estate Kingshill.

VIPD mug shot of Benjamin Cabret, 31, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Arrest warrants were issued on August 23 for Samuel Rivera Jr., 32, I’Koyo Matthias, 32, Cabret, Kaywana Meade, 22, Jalivya Thomas, 41, and Jose Berrios, 36, according to the VIPD.

According to statements made by police, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a robbery on Feb. 22.

The victim told investigators that he had been socializing near a bar in the area when he met the alleged co-conspirators. Meade was allegedly in the victim’s car when she had him stop near a clothing store.

Police stated that the victim was struck with a pistol and his car was stolen.

Rivera and Matthias were both charged with first- and third-degree assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. Rivera was additionally charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle — for allegedly driving off with the victim’s car — and a firearms charge added after law enforcement searched his home.

Both are also being charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy along with Cabret, Thomas and Meade.

Berrios was not mentioned in the charging document filed in Virgin Islands Superior Court that named the other five.

According to the Superior Court website, he is being charged with first-degree assault with intent to commit murder and two other assault charges.