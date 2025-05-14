14 beaches in St. Croix are safe for swimming and fishing, DPNR says

CHRISTIANSTED — All 14 beaches the agency tested this week on St. Croix are deemed safe for beachgoers based on water quality testing by the Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources.

DPNR performed the water quality analysis at 14 “designated” beaches in St. Croix during the week of May 26 – May 30, 2025.

The local environmental protection agency did not say why it did not perform water quality testing in St. Thomas, St. John or Water Islands this week.

“Please be advised that individuals swimming in waters contaminated by sewage, stormwater, or with large amounts of sargassum may be at an increased health risk due to elevated concentrations of bacteria or other contaminants,” DPNR said in a prepared statement.

Areas impacted by sewage, stormwater runoff (i.e., guts, puddles, and drainage basins), large amounts of sargassum, or any area that appears discolored or has foul odors should be avoided.

DPNR said it “will continue to monitor the impacted areas and waters.”

For additional information regarding water quality, call the Division of Environmental Protection at 340-773-1082 in St. Croix or 340-774-3320 in St. Thomas.