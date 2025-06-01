St. Croix comedian shot dead on Christiansted boardwalk

CHRISTIANSTED — A popular St. Croix comedian was shot dead on the Christiansted Boardwalk this afternoon, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Emergency 911 dispatchers got “several calls” starting at 12:52 p.m. about “two male gunshot victims on the Christiansted Boardwalk,” according to the VIPD.

Each man was approached by an unidentified individual wearing all dark clothing with a hoodie, police said.

Subsequently, a scuffle ensued, and the suspect fired shots hitting each man, according to police.

“The suspect left the scene on foot heading westbound on the boardwalk,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “One of the gunshot victims succumbed to his injuries, while the other received medical assistance for non-life threatening injuries.”

The deceased male was identified by next of kin as 38-year-old Jordan “Heart” Jones.

This case is under active investigation. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.