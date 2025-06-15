15-year-old arrested in connection to killing of St. Croix comedian

CHRISTIANSTED – The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau swiftly arrested a 15-year-old male minor in connection with the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Jordan Jones on the Christiansted Boardwalk on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to the VIPD.

“He has been transported to the Youth Rehabilitation Center (YRC) pending a hearing,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“This heartbreaking event unfolded in broad daylight, shaking our community,” Acting Commissioner Sean Santos said. “The young man who lost his life did so under circumstances that are both shocking and deeply saddening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time.”

“Thanks to the swift response and unwavering dedication of the men and women of the Virgin Islands Police Department, along with the residents who provided crucial information, we were able to quickly identify and apprehend the suspect involved in this heinous crime. This tragedy underscores the importance of our community working together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its members.”

The investigation is ongoing. We urge anyone with additional information to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477. All tips will be kept confidential.

We remain committed to standing firm against violence and working toward a safer Virgin Islands for everyone.