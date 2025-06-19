3,000 newly released Nintendo Switch 2 consoles swiped in heist

Deputies in Colorado are asking for help getting to the bottom of “a high-dollar cargo heist” involving a sought-after video game system.

A truck driver reported June 8 that multiple pallets containing Nintendo Switch 2 consoles were swiped from his trailer, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a June 17 post on Facebook.

The driver was at a truck stop in Bennett when he realized the consoles were gone, deputies said.

Investigators don’t know if they were taken in Bennett or at another point on his route, according to deputies.

The driver was on his way from a Nintendo location in Washington to a retailer in Texas, deputies said.

A total of 2,810 consoles were taken, worth more than $1.4 million, according to deputies.

The Switch 2, which debuted June 5, is Nintendo’s fastest-selling system, according to a June 11 Nintendo news release.

McClatchy News reached out to the company June 18 about the theft and was awaiting a response.

Deputies said those responsible for the heist “could face charges of felony theft valued at $1 million or more, as well as criminal mischief.”

Bennett is about a 40-mile drive west from Denver.