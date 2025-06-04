Coast Guard seeks to curb pollution threat on Icacos Beach in Yabucoa

SAN JUAN — Coast Guard Sector San Juan Incident Management personnel, working in consultation with local and federal environmental agencies, are overseeing efforts by specialized companies today to remove a pollution threat from a recreational vessel which grounded ashore on Icacos Beach in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Monday.

There were no injuries reported or signs of pollution in the water, however, the vessel owner reported there were approximately 110 gallons of gasoline onboard. The Coast Guard is investigating the circumstances that led to this vessel grounding.

“We are very glad that both people onboard the vessel, Red E or Not, are safe, however there is a considerable amount of fuel onboard which threatens the beach and the marine environment,” said Chief Warrant Officer Jamie Testa, Coast Guard Federal On-Scene Coordinator Representative for the case. “The owner has contracted a salvage company to recover the vessel, which currently is resting on sandy beach and there has been no reported damage to the hull. We will continue to monitor the situation and work with the vessel owner, contractors and Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources experts during salvage efforts with a primary focus to remove the fuel onboard as quickly and safely as possible.”

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a call, Monday afternoon, from a 911 Emergency operator reporting a disabled 30-foot Grady White vessel with two people onboard who were on a voyage from Palmas Del Mar in Humacao to the municipality of Guayama on the island’s southern coast. The reporting source relayed that a friend was operating the vessel when it lost power and started taking on water about 15 minutes into the voyage. Coast Guard watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to alert vessel traffic in the vicinity of the ongoing distress, and they also alerted Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action, who responded with a marine unit. Once on scene, the Puerto Rico Police confirmed the two passengers being safe.

Coast Guard Incident Management Division personnel have served a Notice of Federal Interest to the owner to remove the vessel as well as the fuel onboard. The owner has also been placed in contact with Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural and Environmental Resources for awareness and coordination.

During Tuesday’s salvage efforts, sea state conditions prevented the vessel from being recovered. Salvors have taken cautionary actions to tie down the vessel and trim the engines to protect them.

People looking to report oil pollution in the water may contact the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.

