Day at the beach ends with assault charge after water bottle incident

CHRISTIANSTED – A day at the beach ended badly for a woman who allegedly clapped a man over the head with a frozen water bottle as he was driving.

Shakeria Tramel, 36, was arrested and charged with destruction of property-domestic violence and simple assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges came after an adult male walked into the Ancilmo Marshall Command Police Station on Friday, June 6, 2025, at approximately 6:49 p.m. to report a violent attack by Shakeria Tramel, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Shakeria Tramel, 36, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

The male victim stated that “after an argument at Altoona Lagoon beach in Gallows Bay, Tramel hit him on the head with a half-frozen water bottle while he drove, and she damaged the dashboard to his vehicle,” police said.

When an officer investigated the claim, Tramel was brought into the station for questioning, according to police.

After being informed of her Miranda rights, Tramel initially declined to speak; but, later agreed to share her account, claiming she did not hit the complainant, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Tramel was taken into official custody after telling her side of the story, according to Chichester.

No bail was offered to Tramel due to the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

Tramel was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at Superior Court in Kingshill this morning.