Man accused of domestic violence threatened to slit woman’s throat

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix resident is accused of threatening to slit a woman’s throat in telephone messages to her,

David Muzzy, 52, of Frederiksted Town, was arrested and charged with disturbance of the peace by threats-domestic violence and harassment by telephone-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from an adult female who filed a police report on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at approximately 3:09 p.m. regarding David Muzzy allegedly making threats to her, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of David Muzzy, 52, of Frederiksted Town in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

The alleged victim reported that Muzzy “called her cell phone and left threatening voicemails and text messages in which he threatened to cut her throat the next time they came into contact,” police said.

“She confirmed that the cell phone number associated with the voicemail belonged to Mr. Muzzy and played a voicemail for the officer, who heard a male voice threatening to kill and slash the complainant’s throat the next time he saw her,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Officers met with Muzzy in Frederiksted town, and he was transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station, according to Chichester.

Muzzy was read his Miranda Warnings, and he declined to make any statement, police said.

However, “he said that the complainant made threats against him, which prompted him to make threats towards her,” according to police.

Muzzy was placed under arrest without incident on the charges referenced above.

No bail was set for Muzzy as per the territory’s domestic violence laws.

The suspect was booked and processed and then transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Muzzy is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at Superior Court in Kingshill.