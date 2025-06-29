Help cops find Dominica native wanted for assault in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a woman wanted for an alleged act of violence on St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said on Facebook.

Nadelle A. James,34, of Bovonia, is actively being sought by local police, according to the VIPD.

If you see Nadelle James, or know her whereabouts, please call 911, or Detective E. Rijo of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 Ext. 5593 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

Police reminded the public that anyone harboring a known “fugitive is also guilty of a felony.”