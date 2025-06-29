Shooting in Carlton brings attempted murder charge to Ajani Poree

FREDERIKSTED – A 27-year-old St. Croix man is facing attempted murder and related charges after allegedly opening fire in the Carlton area in March, authorities said.

Ajani Poree was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree attempted murder, third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, possession of ammunition, discharging or aiming firearms and first-degree reckless endangerment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on March 1, 2025, at approximately 6:18 p.m., when the ShotSpotter detection system reported that 13 rounds were fired in the Estate Carlton area, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Ajani Poree, 27, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Then 911 Emergency Call Center reported shots were fired at a male victim who was traveling to the police station to file a report about the incident, police said.

On June 27, 2025, a search and arrest warrant were obtained from the Superior Court, according to police.

On June 29, 2025, Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operation Bureau members executed the arrest warrants on Poree, police said. He was taken into official custody and advised of his Miranda Rights at that time, according to police.

Poree was then booked and processed.

Bail for Poree was set at $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Poree is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing on Monday June 30,2025 at the Superior Court in Estate Kingshill.