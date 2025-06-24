Help cops find Lloyd Yarwood wanted for domestic violence on St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help to find a St. Croix man wanted for an act of domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said on Facebook.

Lloyd “Mutch” Yarwood, 50, is wanted on a charge of simple assault-domestic violence, according to the VIPD.

Yarwood is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion. He stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

The suspect has some distinguishing marks, such as tattoos on his left hand with the name Mutch, on his right hand is written: “Lloyd,” Lisandra, Leandra appears on his left chest, along with the name Leatrice.

Lloyd is known to frequent the Water Gut, John F. Kennedy Terrace (Estate Richmond) and Altona Lagoon areas of St. Croix, police said.

If you see Lloyd Yarwood, or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or contact Police officer George O’Reilly at 340-712-6042. You can also contact Crime stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.