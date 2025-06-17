Help cops find Theodore Thomas wanted for check kiting in St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help to find a man wanted in St. Croix for check fraud and related charges, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Theodore Thomas, 66, of Maine, is being sought for obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny and filing or recording forged instruments, according to the VIPD.

Thomas is a Caucasian male with brown eyes, gray hair and a light complexion. He stand 6-feet, 0-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds,

The suspect is known to frequent the Christiansted Town and Estate Cotton Valley areas of St. Croix, police said.

If you see Theodore Thomas, or know his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or 340-778-2211 and ask for the Economic Crime Unit (ECU).