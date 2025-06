FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help to find a St. Croix man wanted for burglary-domestic violence.

Vernon Sackey Jr., 26, is being sought by the VIPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Sackey is a black man with a medium-sized Afro and a dark complexion. He stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds,