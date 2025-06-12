Hit-and-run probe ends in discovery of homicide at OHC

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – An investigation into a possible hit-and-run collision led police to the discovery of a murder scene in St. Thomas.

Shyiane Degallerie, 28, was positively identified as the fatal shooting victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The crime scene cordoned off in St. Thomas early this morning. (All photos by AllAhWeTV)

The case began today at approximately 2:48 a.m., when a male called 911 and to report that he was in a hit and run auto collision in the area of Oswald Harris Court, according to the VIPD.

Shortly thereafter, gunshots were reported being fired in the area of Oswald Harris Court, police said.

Patrol officers traveled to the location and discovered an unresponsive black male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to police.

The male was transported to Schneider Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Next of kin identified the male as 28-year-old Shyiane Degallerie, according to police.

Anyone having any information about this crime please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or Major Crimes Unit 340-714-9804. You can also contact

Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or 911.