Man arrested for brutal attack on elderly neighbor

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man said he needed help, but onside his neighbor’s house beat an elderly man so viciously it disfigured his face and left him unconscious — so he had to be flown off island for medical treatment.

Travis Lawrence Jr., 35, of Estate St. George, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, aggravated assault and battery, and mayhem, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers began investigating after 911 dispatchers got a report at 3:53 a.m. today about an assault in Estate St. George, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Travis Lawrence Jr., 35, of Estate St. George, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Emergency responders were told that the victim — an elderly male — had been found unconscious and was being transported by ambulance to the Juan Luis Hospital emergency room, police said.

Responding detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau observed that the victim had sustained a visible injury to his head and remained unconscious, according to police.

An eyewitness told officers that the assault occurred after the suspect, identified as Travis Lawrence Jr., approached the residence asking for help, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The witness, who was asleep prior to the intrusion, said they recognized Lawrence as their neighbor and invited him inside to provide assistance to him, according to Chichester.

“Once inside, Lawrence allegedly locked the screen door and began repeatedly punching the elderly man in the face and head without provocation,” she said.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the victim was airlifted off-island for further medical treatment, police said.

Responding officers from the Patrol Bureau detained Lawrence at the scene and transported him to the Juan Luis Hospital, where he was treated for minor cuts unrelated to the assault. He was later arrested by detectives, advised of his rights, and declined to provide a statement.

Lawrence was taken to the Wilbur Francis Police Command where he was booked and processed.

Bail for Lawrence was set at $25,000.

Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Lawrence is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at Superior Court in Kingshill tomorrow.

This case has been assigned to the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau.