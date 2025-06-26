Shango Iranie Allick Jr. linked to armed robberies in F’sted Town

FREDERIKSTED – A St. Croix man has been charged in connection to at least two separate armed robbery incidents in Frederiksted Town, authorities said.

Shango Iranie Allick Jr, 18, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The VIPD also said:

On August 3, 2024, at approximately 11:29 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center reported that two male suspects robbed two individuals at gunpoint in the vicinity of Frederiksted Credit Union.

On January 26, 2025, at approximately 4:42 p.m., the ShotSpotters application displayed numerous shots being fired in the Frederiksted town area. Upon the arrival of the detectives, it was disclosed

that the shots were fired at a residence.

Investigation in both cases unveiled the suspect’s identity, revealing that he was a minor during both crimes. Arrest warrants were obtained from the Family Court Division for the minor suspect in both cases. The minor who was off the island was extradited and returned to the territory.

On June 13, 2025, there was a transfer hearing at the Family Court Division at which 18-year-old,

Shango Iranie Allick Jr. was bound over as an adult.

On June 25, 2025, Allick was arrested for the two incidents and charged with the following charges:

August 3, 2024, Charges: Unauthorized possession of a firearm during a crime of violence,

Robbery in the first degree, Robbery in the second degree. January 26, 2025, Charges: Attempted Murder in the first degree, Assault in the first degree,

assault in the third degree, Unauthorized possession of a firearm during a crime of violence,

Unauthorized possession of a firearm within 1000 feet of a school, Possession of

ammunitions, Reckless endangerment in the first degree, Discharging of firearms.

Bail for Allick was set at $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the John A, Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Allick was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court today.