2 dead after driver tries to pass lead car and crashes into wall at Limetree

CHRISTIANSTED — Two people are dead — the driver and the passenger — after a motorist tried to pass a lead car on the shoulder of the Limetree Bay Road and crashed into a wall on Saturday night, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at approximately 8:15 p.m., when the Traffic Investigation Bureau was notified by the 911 Emergency Communication Center of a fatality on Hope Road (Route 68) involving one vehicle at the entrance of Ocean Point/ Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, according to the VIPD.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle was traveling westbound on Hope Road and passed a vehicle on the left shoulder of the road at a high rate of speed, police said.

The vehicle collided head-on into the wall at the entrance of the Ocean Point Administrative Building and then burst into flames, according to police.

Traffic Investigation detectives are unable to confirm the names of both deceased occupants at this time, pending DNA verification and analysis of the remains, with the assistance of the next of kin, police said.

This case remains open and under active investigation by the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Bureau, St. Croix District.