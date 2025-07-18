Bruce Wheatley arrested for crime spree involving stolen vehicles

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was arrested after a crime spree involving “several crimes” including multiple stolen vehicles, authorities said.

Bruce Wheatley. 19, was arrested Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. and charged with unauthorized use of a

vehicle, vehicle tampering and damage to property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“These offenses were committed late in 2024 to the most recent report on May 9, 2025,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

VIPD mug shot of Bruce Wheatley, 19, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Bail for Wheatley was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

At least one person in St. Croix had sympathy for the St. Thomas accused.

“The reason these youngings are lost is because the v.i fault doesn’t have anything for teenagers my son got rejected from working in Cost U Less and he did sign all papers and he went and took his food handlers card waste gas up and down and they said Florida said my son can’t work and my son is 17,” Curly Sue Tufino said from Christiansted. … “It’s lame this nonsense has to stop ……. always blaming these young ppl for doing stupidity but nobody helps them and hires them.”

“Sad but true,” Carly James replied to Curly Sue Tufino.

“My son is disappointed in how the v.i is moving towards the young ppl he is mad cuZ he don’t know what other job he can apply for he graduated he sign plenty application every where and no one wants to hire a 17 year old and if he don’t have experience for 3 to 4 years they don’t wanna hire either,” Curly Sue Tufino replied to Carly James.

