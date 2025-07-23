CIB investigates armed carjacking at Drake’s Seat in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – The Virgin Islands Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking which took place on scenic Magen’s Bay Road Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at approximately 2:39 p.m., 911 dispatchers got a call from a concerned citizen stating that they were robbed in the area of Drakes Seat in St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

Patrol units interviewed the victims who informed them that they were robbed, and carjacked by several armed individuals, police said.

The suspects fled in the victim’s silver Infinity EX35, according to police.

“If anyone observes this vehicle, please call 911,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Do not approach the vehicle or make contact with the occupants.”

If anyone has any information regarding this matter, please contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211. You can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.