CIB investigates homicide on Main Street in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating a killing that occurred on Krondprinsens Gade. Virgin Islands in St. Thomas early this morning, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On Friday, July 11, 2025, at approximately 2:32 a.m., 911 Emergency Call Center was alerted by the Shot Spotter detection system that multiple shots were fired in the area of lower Krondprinsens Gade, according to the VIPD.

Responding officers made an inspection of the area and located an unresponsive, black male in an abandoned wooden structure, police said.

The male appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to police.

Emergency Medical Technicians also responded to the scene and checked the male for vital signs, however concluded that the male did not have any signs of life.

The identity of the male is unknown pending notification of next of kin.

This case is currently being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone having any information

please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-714-9823 or 340-714-9829. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).