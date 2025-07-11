Help cops find Caelin Henry wanted in connection to stolen vehicle in STT

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a Nevada man wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle in St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said on Facebook.

Caelin W. Henry, 27, of Las Vegas, is currently being sought by police for unauthorized use of a vehicle and third-degree burglary, according to the VIPD.

Henry is a Caucasian male with blue eyes, brownish red hair and a light complexion. He stands 6-feet,5-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Caelin’s last known address is in Estate Ross on St. Thomas, police said.

Caelin Henry is wanted in connection with an unauthorized use of a vehicle and third-degree burglary incident that occurred on or about April 23, 2025, in the area of Estate Mafolie, St. Thomas, according to police.

If you see Caelin W. Henry, or know his whereabouts, you are urged to please call 911, the Chief’s Office or Det. S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.