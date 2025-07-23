Help cops find Steven Moore wanted for domestic violence on St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help to find a man wanted for an incident of domestic violence on St. Croix, authorities said.

Steven Moore, 30, is being sought for disturbance of the peace by threats-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said on Facebook.

Moore is a Black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

The suspect is known to frequent the Green Street, Louis E. Brown Apartments areas of St. Croix.

Some distinguishing characteristics of Moore’s appearance is that he usually has a beard and mustache.

If you see Steven Moore, of know his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or make contact with P/Ofc. D. Stout at the Wilbur Francis Command 340-778-2211. You can also call Crime Stoppers USVI at

1-800-222-8477.