Police investigating shooting that left 3 ‘males’ injured in Strawberry

KINGSHILL — Police are investigating after three males were injured in a shooting at Estate Strawberry on Tuesday, authorities said.

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the 911 Emergency Call Center got ShotSpotter notifications of 76 rounds fired in the Strawberry area, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Several citizens called after hearing the gunshots fired with one caller reporting a male was shot in the hand and was traveling to the Juan F. Luis Hospital via private vehicle, according to the VIPD.

The Juan F. Luis officer stationed at the hospital reported that two males arrived by private vehicle with gunshot wounds, police said.

Responding officers met with the injured three males at the hospital and observed they had sustained gunshot wounds to the body, according to police.

“One of the victims was shot in the upper body and was taken into surgery immediately and remains in serious but stable condition,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma CHichester said.

“The other two victims received non-life threatening injuries,” according to Chichester.

The investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone who has any relevant information on this crime can contact 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVII at 1-800-222-8477.

